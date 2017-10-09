Let's get this party started, Gympie

RUSH TIME: Callum Stewart and Thomas Neuendorff begin construction of the large stage at Albert Park for the Rush Festival concert featuring Jimmy Barnes this Saturday.

RUSH TIME: Callum Stewart and Thomas Neuendorff begin construction of the large stage at Albert Park for the Rush Festival concert featuring Jimmy Barnes this Saturday. Frances Klein

GYMPIE residents can officially get excited now for this Saturday as construction of the stage Jimmy Barnes will stand on in Gympie has begun.

With just five sleeps to go until the Rush Festival concert that will headline the mega Aussie rocker, with the help of Thirsty Merc and the Black Sorrows, things are starting to come together.

Three semi-trailers of staging and two semi-trailers of production equipment arrived in town on Monday carrying the gear that will transform Albert Park into a rocking venue that will arguably host Gympie's best ever concert.

C and M Productions owner Michael Moss, who is heading the stage construction said the finished stage will be 16m long, 14m wide and 9m high.

Taking over part of the touch football fields, it is believed one of the grounds will be be remarked so the competition can continue as normal this week.

