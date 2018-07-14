Let us have some sympathy for those who don't live here

A LOT TO LOOK FORWARD TO: A visit by Johnathan Thurston is not all Gympie has to look forward to, as a sustainable business and real estate hot spot.

A LOT TO LOOK FORWARD TO: A visit by Johnathan Thurston is not all Gympie has to look forward to, as a sustainable business and real estate hot spot. DAVID MOIR

FROM sporting legends like Johnathan Thurston to businessman and environmentalist, Don Parry, it seems the world is beating a path to Gympie region's door.

And as everyone my age has been able to observe over the years, when people start to notice a place, real estate booms often follow.

Many believe this is what we are starting to see in Gympie.

Johnathan Thurston, the man who saved Queensland in more than one State of Origin series, will soon be visiting Gympie, the city that saved Queensland from bankruptcy.

Mr Thurston's visit, engineered largely by the sheer enthusiasm of Gympie Times sports editor Bec Singh, will happen on December 10.

Mr Parry will be preaching his unique doctrine of profits through environmental responsibility, at Gunabul House on Thursday, thanks to the Gympie Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Parry who grew up on the Sunshine Coast, is one of the thousands of people who have moved to Gympie region, as places like Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast become just too unbearably crowded.

The Courier-Mail reports Queensland is tipped to lead Australia for capital gain on property.

And, in Queensland, Gympie (now with a vastly improved highway link to the south) must be a better bet than most