Lest we forget, take a moment to reflect today

AT 11am today (November 11), the nation falls silent to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who served in defence of our country.

Almost a century ago, the Armistice with Germany that ended the First World War was signed on this day.

Remembrance Day is the day we remember the service and sacrifice of every Australian - more than 1.5 million of them - who have served in defence of our nation and values.

We also reflect on more than 102,000 Australian lives lost in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping.

A red Flanders poppy is worn on Remembrance Day to acknowledge and honour those who gave their lives for our country.

I encourage everyone to observe one minute's silence today and to wear a red poppy to honour the memory of their service.

Lest we forget.

Dan Tehan,

Minister for Veterans' Affairs