Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lest we forget, take a moment to reflect today

At 11am today (November 11), the nation falls silent to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who served in defence of our country.
At 11am today (November 11), the nation falls silent to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who served in defence of our country. Contributed
by Letter to the Editor by Dan Tehan

AT 11am today (November 11), the nation falls silent to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who served in defence of our country.

Almost a century ago, the Armistice with Germany that ended the First World War was signed on this day.

Remembrance Day is the day we remember the service and sacrifice of every Australian - more than 1.5 million of them - who have served in defence of our nation and values.

We also reflect on more than 102,000 Australian lives lost in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping.

A red Flanders poppy is worn on Remembrance Day to acknowledge and honour those who gave their lives for our country.

I encourage everyone to observe one minute's silence today and to wear a red poppy to honour the memory of their service.

Lest we forget.

Dan Tehan,

Minister for Veterans' Affairs

Topics:  letters letters to the editor opinion remembrance remembrance day

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

War hero buried in an unmarked Gympie grave

War hero buried in an unmarked Gympie grave

Elite soldier buried in Gympie after a long and decorated service history

Remembering all our heroes this morning

NOT FORGOTTEN: Peter Maddocks positions the Memorial Lane tile to commemorate his great grandfather, lost in the Battle of the Somme in World War One.

Best mates and family members recall the lost and the damaged

Council missed chance to save on Rattler spend; Hartwig

Councillor Glen Hartwig says Gympie Regional Coucnil missed a great opportunity to mine money for the Rattler revival.

"We are locked in for the ride of our financial lives.”

Qld party leaders: Their best answers to stupid questions

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

Local Partners