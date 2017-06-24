Less lawn cuts mowing on Channon St

MAJOR landscaping is being undertaken on Channon St to improve presentation on one of Gympie's main roads.

Lawn areas outside the council's planning and development building and the Nash St side of the Old Bank Building are being removed as part of the landscaping works.

According to a council spokeswoman, the work will reduce the weekly mowing and lawn edging needs on the sites.

"Plant species for the new gardens have been selected with the balance of maintenance requirements and suitable aesthetic values sought, with a strong emphasis on reducing maintenance costs," she said.

It is part of a wider Channon St improvement, and will be delivered over a three to five-year period.