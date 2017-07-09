22°
Lend a hand to feed Gympie's most needy

Jacob Carson | 9th Jul 2017 6:27 AM
THE idea of food wastage in supermarkets and shops around Gympie may not strike you as being the most electrifying of topics.

But with Australians throwing out an estimated $8-10 billion in food every year, that's a lot of food not being eaten that should end up on plates instead.

Not happy to sit by and let that happen, organisation OzHarvest is hoping to change hearts and minds on food wastage as well as put healthy, nourishing meals on dinner tables around the country.

By re-purposing food that would've otherwise ended up in landfill, they've delivered over 60 million meals.

"What we're doing now is recruiting business in Gympie as well as getting volunteers to help with the program,” Acting Coordinator for the Gympie Region Volunteer Centre Carley O'Donnell says.

The Volunteer Centre, part of the Cooloola Human Services Network has established a partnership with OzHarvest, and are now looking to make the most of the volunteer base here in Gympie.

"We're looking for, all up, around 15 to 20 people to volunteer for us,” Ms O'Donnell says.

"So we're asking people to register their interest if they'd like to lend a hand ahead of the orientation day.”

OzHarvest is currently operating in a smaller capacity in Gympie, as part of the Sunshine Coast division of the organisation.

In addition to it's food rescue program, it also offers education in nutrition and sustenance for disadvantaged Australians.

It's hoped with a greater well of volunteers to draw from, the frequency and volume of food collection would be increased alongside the number of organisations served.

Three supermarkets in Gympie have already expressed interest in signing up with the program, as have a number of recipient organisations who would directly benefit from food deliveries.

So, what are OzHarvest looking for in their ideal volunteer?

"Well a number of things, actually,” Ms O'Donnell says.

"A driver's license and means of transportation are key, as is a blue card - which is really important because we will be dealing with schools.”

With the role involving the movement of sizeable portions of food, volunteers would have to be physically capable of moving the packages regularly.

That being said, Ms O'Donnell says they'll endeavour to find roles for volunteers who may not fulfil specific criteria.

"It's going to be one of the major parts of the orientation day on August 3, where we'll run through exactly the kind of work people will be doing,” she says.

"That way they may be able to decide if it's actually the right fit for them.”

Volunteers will generally be asked to put in a two-three hour shift once a week, but the intensity of the workload will ultimately come down to the number of sign-ups.

"I'd really encourage anyone who's able to to sign up,” Ms O'Donnell says.

"Volunteering is such an important part of the community, it's the backbone of community life and the work here will be for such an amazing cause.”

How to apply

If you're interested in volunteering for the OzHarvest program, please send an email to volunteer@chsn.org.au

Topics:  community work ozharvest volunteer work

