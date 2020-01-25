Menu
Former raider Joey Leilua will play with his brother at Wests Tigers. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Rugby League

Joey Leilua signs with Wests Tigers

by DAVID RICCIO
25th Jan 2020 2:33 PM
JOEY Leilua is a Tiger.

The powerful centre has played his last game for Canberra after inking a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers on Saturday.

Leilua, 28, will link with his younger brother and former St George-Illawarra forward Luciano Leilua at Tigers training on Tuesday.

The Raiders were willing to release Leilua and contribute to his 2020 deal at the Tigers after recruiting Curtis Scott from the Melbourne Storm prior to Christmas.

Reports earlier this week suggested the Tigers would offer Leilua  $1.8 million over three seasons.

It is believed  the Raiders will chip in about $400,000 of Leilua's $700,000-plus contract for 2020, with the Tigers reportedly set to pay him $500,000 for 2021 and $600,000 for 2021.

The deal nearly fell over on Wednesday when the Tigers threatened to pull their offer over a $100,000 discrepancy, but it was later sorted out.

The Tigers will now turn their attention to signing Rabbitohs utility Adam Doueihi.

