Politics

Leichhardt candidate a target of ‘firebomb’

by Chris Calcino
26th Apr 2019 8:11 AM
KATTER'S Australian Party candidate for Leichhardt Daniel McCarthy suspects political motivation is behind an alleged "firebombing" attack at his home.

The Redlynch resident said he returned from a trip away on the weekend to find a mess on his driveway with the remains of something burnt.

"You can see it's some kind of material, like clothing or denim or something like that, and it smells of fuel," he said.

Mr McCarthy said police inspected the remnants on Sunday

"I can't talk for police but they said the other activities that go on around here never involve fire," he said.

He was believed it was related to another problem he has faced in his campaign.

"I reckon I've had over a hundred corflutes go missing, easily," he said. "Whole streets - they've just taken the lot.

"We've been really disciplined now and told our guys not to worry about streets now.

"Stick to main roads so they're visible and seen."

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of wilful damage at the address.

