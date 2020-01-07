Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lehmann suffers foul Twitter hack

7th Jan 2020 7:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Darren Lehmann's concentration would have been on events on the pitch rather than his phone - but if he had checked his social media, the Brisbane Heat coach would have been in for a nasty shock.

While his team were taking on the Sydney Thunder at Sydney Showgrounds, Lehmann's personal Twitter account was hacked and used to post vile messages.

The account name was changed and the hacker used Lehmann's profile to share offensive political statements and web links.

 

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Darren Lehmann’s account was taken over.
Darren Lehmann’s account was taken over.

 

The club were made aware of the hack and posted their own message to ensure fans were aware Lehmann had nothing to do with the posts.

 

More Stories

Show More
bbl big bash brisbane heat darren lehmann editors picks hack social media twitter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s their place, so leave the dingoes alone

        premium_icon It’s their place, so leave the dingoes alone

        News DINGO-shy campers should rethink their visit to Fraser Island and camp on the mainland instead - it’s the same country

        Dingo encounters ‘inevitable’ and ‘benign’ on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Dingo encounters ‘inevitable’ and ‘benign’ on Fraser Island

        News COOLOOLA and Fraser Coast dingo conservationists respond to concern over official...

        Gympie thieves busy over holiday break

        premium_icon Gympie thieves busy over holiday break

        News Police are urging vigilance as region’s criminals get active, say simple changes...

        Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

        premium_icon Nurse out of control on road after big night on booze

        Crime A nurse at a Sunshine Coast hospital was fined after police caught him swerving and...