Lehmann, Harris link up with Heat

Ryan Harris has signed on as an assistant coach at the Brisbane Heat. Picture: Darren England

Darren Lehmann has relinked with one of his favourite cricketers with fast bowler Ryan Harris becoming assistant coach of the Brisbane Heat.

Harris, who was the club's inaugural signing in BBL01 and played in the Heat's BBL02 championship season, will link with Brisbane as a specialist bowling coach for the first half of the season.

He will work with head coach Lehmann and assistant coach James Hopes, who were also part of the club's BBL02 championship.

Lehmann has known Harris since his early teenage years in Adelaide and had the highest respect for his magnificent and vastly underrated fast bowling skills.

Harris will depart before end of the BBL to complete his duties as Australia's Under-19 coach for the ICC World Under-19 Youth Cup in South Africa early next year.

"We used Ryan as a bowling mentor early in the BBL when he was returning from injury, and I know Dan Vettori had him on his staff in a similar role a few years ago,'' he said.

"I was lucky enough to captain Ryan as a grade cricketer, a rookie player and as a state cricketer. He was one of the most-talented players I had ever seen.

"We're really pleased we can continue his growth as a coach as I know he has a lot to offer Australian cricket in that regard.

"It will be great to know he will be heading on from us to help the Australian Under-19 players pursue their dreams of a World Cup."