Legends will delight in Gympie concert

An all-star concert this weekend at the Albert Park Bowls Club is sure to be a hit with country music fans.

THE Butler Showband is one of the last touring show bands, spearheaded by multiple award winning recording stars Lindsay Butler and Shaza Leigh.

They have maintained one of Australia's premier show-bands for 25 years.

Both leading entertainers in their own right, with highly acclaimed recording careers, these two superb musicians have built an awesome four piece show-band around their foundation.

The Butler Showband in 2017 is as impressive as ever, featuring recording artists Queen of the Country Piano and Qld Musician of the Year Peggy Gilchrist playing old piano favourites, Qld Bush Balladeer of the Year Ashley Cook sharing bass and rhythm guitar duties and newcomer songbird Emma Jene.

Lindsay Butler OAM is a great Australian country guitar player. His unique sound is the most recorded and recognisable style of his era, featured on thousands of recordings, inspiring generations of young pickers to play guitar.

Having toured as Slim Dusty's guitarist for 17 years, Lindsay has forged one of the most significant careers of any musician in this country with multiple Golden Guitars, elevation to the Roll of Renown and receipt of the Order of Australia Medal for services to Australian country music. He has released more than 30 career albums and was just been named NSW Musician of the Year while also winning National Male Artist of the Year on radio on four occasions.

Shaza Leigh is the epitome of success in the Australian music business and is a gifted performer, powerful vocalist, talented musician and leading songwriter with more than 220 published songs to date. She is a rare talent, having amassed a room full of awards for singing and song writing including National Female Artist of the Year four times and is the reigning Qld Female Vocalist of the Year, having won this award for 12 consecutive years.

Peggy Gilchrist is well renowned on the Australian circuit and has well earned her title as Queen of the Country Piano. Peggy has dedicated her life to being a professional musician and for almost a decade has been touring exclusively with Shaza Leigh and Lindsay Butler.

Ashley Cook reigns supreme amongst today's generation of Australian Bush Balladeers, undoubtedly one of our best and brightest. Ashley has released six highly-acclaimed albums resulting in numerous awards including National Bush Ballad of the Year, Qld Bush Balladeer of the Year five times and this year claimed the big one - National Male Artist of the Year' on radio - at the Gold Medallion Media Awards in Tamworth.

Emma Jene's meteoric rise from obscurity has been nothing less than phenomenal.

Since releasing her debut album with LBS Emma has released several hit singles, won numerous awards including GMMA NSW New Talent of the Year in 2014, Youth Australian Bush Ballad of the Year 2016 and secured finalist berths in the ICMA awards in Tamworth.

Emma also released an international track securing #2 to Justin Bieber on a US chart and attaining huge radio success throughout Europe and the UK.

Catch the Lindsay Butler Showband at the Albert Park Bowls Club from 1.30pm this Sunday.

Tickets are $25 at the door.