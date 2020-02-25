Legends to talk with teens on issues like domestic violence

Darius Boyd in action during a Brisbane Broncos training session at the Clive Berghofer Centre in Brisbane, Friday, February 21, 2020. (AAP Image/Albert Perez) NO ARCHIVING

BRONCOS’ legends Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett will be at Gympie State High School tomorrow in support of the Gympie Regional Council’s Building Better Communities program.

This program, established in 2016, targets local school-based children and youth.

It addresses many local community issues including respectful relationships, domestic and family violence, social connection, sense of belonging, leadership and personal branding, as well as promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

Matt Gillett finds pre-season training hard work. Broncos at training at Red Hill. Monday January 13, 2020. (AAP image, John Gass)

“We have been very pleased to partner the Brisbane Broncos to deliver a top-class education and wellbeing program in our local school community,” Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said.

“Gympie Regional Council are very pleased that this partnership provides education around many topics, including domestic violence as one of the key components of the program.”

The program is driven by Brisbane Broncos’ staff member and former NRL player Darren Burns, who has worked full-time in the region delivering community-based rugby league and life skill programs for more than 10 years.

Matt Gillett announcing that he is retiring from the Broncos, as of immediate effect, Red Hill, on Thursday 31th October 2019 - Photo Steve Pohlner

Tomorrow’s session at the Gympie SHS will feature 400 local high school students attending a workshop focusing on mental health.

The session will be supported by Broncos’ player Darius Boyd, himself an advocate for mental health initiatives after previously battling the illness.

Time: 1.50pm – 2.50pm.