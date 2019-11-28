Longley quits his beloved Boomers in selfless ‘sacrifice’

Boomers legend Luc Longley has stood down after seven years as an assistant to the national team. Picture: Toby Zerna

BOOMERS legend Luc Longley has seen the writing on the wall and decided to follow former coach Andrej Lemanis out the door at the national team following a seven-year tenure as assistant coach, despite having a year to run on his contract.

The three-time NBA champion said he also supported the push for Philadelphia 76ers mentor Brett Brown to coach the Boomers at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"We've always asked the team to make sacrifices - well this is a sacrifice that I felt like I had to make for the Boomers' next transition," said Longley, who has missed out on a major tournament medal as a player and coach.

"I think a clean break from the previous staff is what we're after, as opposed to a half-pregnant situation where there are echoes of stuff.

"I feel that the group deserves and needs a fresh twist leading into this golden moment in time for the Boomers with Brett coming onboard.

"It has been seven very busy years and I'm proud to have gone from 10th to third in the world rankings.

"I would have loved a medal but when the Boomers get a medal, I will still feel like it is partly mine."

Michael Jordan and Luc Longley guard Hakeem Olajuwon. Picture: Jonathan Daniel/AL

Longley also praised Lemanis for steering the Boomers through the nation's most successful period.

"I think Andrej has been amazing," he said.

"The only reason I was involved in the Boomers is because he stands by his word and he is a principled coach.

"We all have strengths and weaknesses, but I respect his strengths a lot."

