Legendary exhibitor looking down on Prime cattle winners

The Evans family from Jen-Daview near Kingaroy had a great showing, winning Champion Led Prime Beast at the 2019 Gympie Show. Cnr Glen Hartwig, Prime Cattle Steward Terri-Jayne Ramsey and Brent Evans with the champion steer - "Wayno". Donna Jones

KINGAROY business, Jen-Daview were the big winners at the 2019 Gympie Show Led Prime category.

The business, run by the Evans family took out both the Champion Led Prime and the Reserve Led Prime with two of their steers, Wayno and Donny.

The family are regulars at the Gympie Show but this is the first win they have had for a couple of years.

Brent Evans, who showed Wayno, is one of the grandsons of Alan Crawford, a long time presenter in the led prime cattle section and who sadly passed away about 18 months ago.

Before last year's event, a minute of silence was held as a mark of respect to Mr Crawford, and this year, many believe he was looking down on the Evans as they took out their double win.

Judge for the event, Graeme Wicks said that while the number of exhibitors were down slightly on past years, those exhibits that were presented were exceptional in quality.

Les Lee leads reserve champion steer for the Led Prime Cattle section "Donny" from Jen-Daview near Kingaroy. Donna Jones

"They were few in number but they were really high in quality,” Mr Wicks said.

"The top steers in this competition could easily win at any exhibition in the state.”

When asked what set Champion Led Prime Steer Wayno apart in the competition Mr Wicks didn't hestitate to reply.

"His high yield plus the finish,” he said.