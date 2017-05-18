Legendary bluesman to appear at Gympie pub this weekend

ICONIC: Legendary bluesman Chris Webbe will appear with band Spirit Coasters at Billy's on Saturday night.

MAKE sure you get down to Billy's Saturday night to catch legendary blues man Chris Webbe, who will be appearing with the Spirit Coasters.

Country rock, and blues lovers will remember Chris and his band The Sweaty Palms as well as his solo shows in Gympie over the past 30 years.

The Spirit Coasters are a collection of interesting musicians playing a range of not-so-common instruments.

The collective varies from time to time but you may find electric and acoustic guitars, double bass, banjo, mandolin, electric accordion, fiddle, mouth harp, foot drums, acoustic bass and piano just to name a few.

As a frontman Chris Webbe can take a room from feel good to frenzy and back again.

The music genres range from folk and blues oriented originals to quirky interpretations of Australian and international classics.

And their style traverses heart felt ballads to psychobilly and country rock to smoking blues.

A little history...

Chris Webbe has been touring and performing in Australia and internationally for 40 years and is well known for his work with Sweaty Palms, the band that rocked south- eastern Australia and the rest of the country through the 80s and 90s.

For the past 20 years he has been building his solo career and working with other high profile artists and bands.

Chris wrote The Summernats Song and Sweaty Palms headlined in Canberra for years and has been a staple act at many car shows and bike shows around Australia over the past 30 years.

This is a major feather in the cap as the Summernats is the biggest car show in Australia and both Chris and Sweaty Palms were well known for playing there.

Chris is an old school entertainer as well as an accomplished musician easily moving from electric to acoustic guitar and from banjo to mandolin depending on the show and the circumstances.

His vibrant and entertaining style cuts through to audiences making sure everyone is engaged and having a great time while he sings plays guitar, drums and works the crowd.