Legendairy couple makes farm safety plea

Markus and Sara Bucher opened Maleny Cheese 14 years ago and say they are passionate about farm safety.

Markus and Sara Bucher opened Maleny Cheese 14 years ago and say they are passionate about farm safety.

A SUNSHINE Coast nurse-turned-dairy-farmer is encouraging all farmers to implement a safety program after witnessing several preventable accidents.

Maleny Cheese owner Sara Bucher said she had seen first-hand how accidents destroyed lives and was determined to make sure every farmer and farm worker went home safely at the end of the day.

Mrs Bucher is supporting a new Dairy Australia safety program that gives farmers the tools they need to create a safe work environment.

She said the industry was committed to workplace safety and was determined to eliminate deaths and serious injuries.

Mrs Bucher learned the hard way that every farm needs a dedicated safety plan after she and husband Markus went into dairy farming four years ago near Kenilworth.

Several significant accidents involving farm vehicles made the couple realise the importance of preventing accidents, particularly on high-risk quad bikes.

"Farmers are the safest operators in many ways but we needed a formal, systematic approach that made our expectations crystal clear," Mrs Bucher said.

"By doing that we've improved quality, farmer confidence and staff retention and we've stopped the major incidents repeating themselves."

Speaking at the start of Farm Safety Week, Mrs Bucher said injury prevention needed to be the cornerstone of every farm.

Mr and Mrs Bucher were well-connected to the dairy industry when they took over the Legendairy farm in 2014.

Mr Bucher grew up on a farm in Switzerland and trained as a cheese maker.

Fourteen years ago, they opened cheese and yoghurt factory Maleny Cheese.

They run the farm with a team of seven staff and a school-based trainee.

Mrs Bucher, who manages people and culture on the farm, said safety was a vital part of its success.

"My background as a nurse and our success with the other business highlighted the importance of managing risk through proper farm safety systems," she said.

The couple said they accessed every available course and opportunity for assistance to develop a farm safety system.

"It opened up a whole understanding of how important it is to employ professionally-minded people and to support them in doing their job safely," Mrs Bucher said.

"If farmers need a quad bike for a job they need it to be well maintained and they need to be trained and understand their safety."

Wearing a helmet on all mobile vehicles became a major symbol of the farm's culture change.

The Buchers said they continued to work closely with staff to hear any concerns and to keep safety front-of-mind, including monthly meetings and using WhatsApp to spread safety messages.

Mrs Bucher said she recommended all farms use Dairy Australia's new program.

"We've taken on the tools and are developing it to our program. It's a great gift that this program is available at no cost so it makes sense to tailor it to your own farm," she said.

"Having seen terrible injuries to people in my past career has made me extremely determined that every person go home safe and well.

"Farmers sacrifice so much of themselves. It's their passion and determination that feeds our country, why should they risk their lives doing it?"

Farmers can access the Farm Safety Starter Kit at: https://www.dairyaustralia.com.au/farm/people/farm-safety.