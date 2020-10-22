Legend Langman calls time on netball career

Sunshine Coast Lightning captain Laura Langman has called it time on her netball career. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Sunshine Coast Lightning captain Laura Langman has called time on her illustrious netball career after 18 years on court.

The 34-year-old announced her decision on Wednesday night.

The Silver Fern great made the decision after leading Lightning into their fourth straight finals campaign and Super Netball's preliminary final.

Langman joined Lightning for their inaugural Super Netball season in 2017 and helped them charge to a remarkable maiden title that year.

She missed 2018 but returned in 2019 where she was promoted to captain and played a crucial role in pushing the Coast to a third grand final appearance that season.

Coach Kylee Byrne paid tribute to the star.

Laura Langman and Cara Koenen of the Lightning. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images.

"The legacy that Lauz will leave at our club the sport in general is monumental, one of netball's greats has retired this week," she said.

"I could spend hours highlighting the great moments and attributes that make Lauz so special and those that know her or have been in her presence will understand that she is one of a kind.

"When you join the Lightning family, you are forever part of the fabric of this club and we are sure that Lauz will not be a stranger in seasons to come."

Langman made her debut in 2003 with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic while still in high school, going on to play more than 225 National League games and becoming the most capped Silver Fern in history.

Forging a reputation as the engine room of the Lightning midcourt, Langman was known to be a prolific ball-winner who excelled under pressure and possessed an innate ability to bring her teammates with her.

Throughout her career she represented Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic (2003-2012), Northern Mystics (2013-2015), NSW Swifts (2016) and Sunshine Coast Lightning (2017,2019-2020).