LeBron James selling huge $26m LA home

LeBron James is selling his LA home for $26.4 million. Picture: Realtor/Getty

LeBron James is saying goodbye to his massive colonial-style Los Angeles pad and is willing to take a slight loss to sell it.

The NBA legend, who just turned 36 in December, has listed his Brentwood home for a whopping $26.4 million (US$20.5 million) on Monday. He first bought the property back in 2015 for $27.1 million (US$20,986,500).

The home spans a grand 877 sqm and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The backyard of the home features luxe pool, spa and lounge area. Picture: Realtor

Initially built in 2011, the gated property is situated on the same street where O.J. Simpson lived when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered.

The home became the place where King James spent his days when he first arrived in the city, after signing a multimillion-dollar contract to become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

The family room. Picture: Realtor

The home sits on half an acre overlooking the Holmby Hills, and has been updated and designed with modern amenities.

The 6m-long lap pool comes with a spa and poolside cabana, all of which give the home a resort-style vibe.

Features of the home include an expansive main bathroom with a terrace and two walk-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom has its own private terrace. Picture: Realtor

The house features two family rooms with an open floor plan and includes four masonry fireplaces.

Other amenities include a media room and playroom, an expansive gym - which James is renowned for posting his intense workouts from on Instagram - and a mudroom.

The large breakfast nook looks out to the backyard. Picture: Realtor

The home also has a wood-paneled library, an elevator and a three-car garage.

The kitchen leads to a large breakfast area which opens to an entertaining area with heaters on one side and a family room on the other side.

The family room leads to an outdoor dining area perfect for dinner parties.

The media room to watch the big game or play PlayStation. Picture: Realtor

The home also made headlines when someone spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate in 2017.

James has since upgraded to a $56 million Mediterranean-style Beverly Hills mansion in October, a home which once belonged to famed actress Katharine Hepburn.

But the 17-time NBA All Star is not saying farewell to the area entirely, as he still owns another Brentwood home he bought in 2017 for US$23 million.

Wouldn’t be an NBA superstar’s house without a hoop. Picture: Realtor

In December, James signed on to a two-year $85 million contract extension to continue to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. Prior to that move, in 2018, he signed a four-year, $154 million deal with the team.

The Lakers recently won the 2020 NBA Championship in a COVID-19 safe bubble in Orlando, Florida - where James was crowned the NBA Finals MVP.

The backyard includes an in-ground pool with a spectacular view. Picture: Realtor

The formal living area. Picture: Realtor

The wood-panelled library with built-in shelves. Picture: Realtor

Take a bath with a glorious view in the master bathroom. Picture Realtor

The kitchen. Picture: Realtor