Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LeBron James with no regard for the rules.
LeBron James with no regard for the rules.
Basketball

LeBron James gets away with murder

5th Dec 2019 5:30 PM

LEBRON James could be headed for the immortal territory of league MVP and the biggest bonehead moment of the season  in the same year.

The Los Angeles superstar was in action for the Lakers on Thursday, when they travelled to play the Jazz in Utah.

In one staggeringly bizarre moment as James brought the ball up the court with almost zero defensive pressure, the four-time MVP winner picked up the dribble in his left hand before taking another two steps up the court, putting the ball back on the floor and taking another two steps.

James, cool as cucumber, acted as if nothing had happened, despite a Jazz defender wildly waving his arms in the air for the referees to pull him up on both a double dribble and a travel.

No whistle would come - and James just kept on walking.

No basket.
No basket.

The bizarre moment left NBA commentators in stitches, while some were fuming at another instance of James getting away with murder because of his reputation as the most powerful player in the game.

James, who finished with 20 points and 12 assists as the Lakers walked away with the dominant 121-96 victory, was asked about the moment following the game.

 

"It was the worst thing ever. Probably one of the worst things I've ever ever done in my career," he said.

"I didn't even realise I did it until half-time, to be honest. One of my coaches showed me. I didn't even realise.

"I think at the same time, I was watching the underneath play and KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) and Donovan got into it. KCP started to run and Donovan bumped into him and he fell to the ground.

"I think I was ready to pass the ball and my brain kind of just ... I just had a malfunction. I felt bad for the refs on that one because they probably get a write-up on that one. That was pretty bad."

It isn't James' first entrance into Shaquille O'Neal's annual tomfoolery award on NBA broadcaster TNT.

And on Thursday's evidence it won't be his last.

James' travel is one of his best acts of stupidity on a basketball court - but it isn't even in the same ball park as Russell Westbrook's iconic five-steps meltdown.

The now-Houston star's moment of simply forgetting to bounce the ball remains one of the funniest things to ever happen on a basketball court.

More Stories

lebron james los angeles lakers nba utah jazz
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        News The principal of Gympie’s best performing school reveals the secret to their success

        5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        News The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick’s Primary School, in Gympie...

        First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        premium_icon First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        News Jobs are on the horizon as long-awaited project starts construction.

        POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past week

        premium_icon POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past...

        News One of the vehicles was located partly submerged in the Mary River after being...