Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
AMY SHARK // GC 60TH PROFILES
Celebrity

‘Leave your germs everywhere I don’t care’: Amy Shark’s offer

by Emily Halloran
13th Mar 2020 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast golden girl Amy Shark has done the most aussie thing possible, and offered one of Hollywoods most famed actors a place to crash.

Yesterday award-winning actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic on the Gold Coast.

The couple are understood to be spending the next two weeks in quarantine at Gold Coast University Hospital but Shark has other ideas.

 

 

"Hey @Tomhanks I am away but I have a house on the Gold Coast you can borrow for 14 days of isolation," Shark tweeted this morning.

"Leave your germs everywhere I don't care. Netflix (and) Wi-Fi password on kitchen bench."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
amy shark coronavirus gold coast health rita wilson tom hanks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing firing at popular Gympie spot

        premium_icon Fishing firing at popular Gympie spot

        News Almost near perfect conditions for anglers around Gympie region.

        • 13th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        premium_icon Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        Health Organisers have made a pre-emptive strike on coronavirus

        • 13th Mar 2020 11:31 AM
        HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        premium_icon HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        Crime Police said the incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

        Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

        premium_icon Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

        News The alleged offender will face court next month.