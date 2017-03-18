Rainbow split

THE proposal for Rainbow Beach to be moved into the Noosa Electorate is against community interest and makes no sense.

This will split the communities of Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.

Rainbow Beach's community interest is with Gympie and has little in common with Noosa.

There is no direct coastal road link that is sealed to Noosa and would mean a two hour round trip each way just to meet with our state member.

Rainbow Beach is serviced from Gympie for state government, local government, business and community services.

Local residents also go to Gympie for the hospital, businesses, government and council services, disaster management, high school and emergency services.

These proposed changes could mean we may lose control of what happens in the future to our beach regulations and the town of Rainbow.

We are connected to Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Gympie and to have future decisions made for Rainbow beach from the distance of Noosa is detrimental to the people of Rainbow Beach and surrounding areas.

The fact that they have included Tiaro in the Gympie electorate and removed Rainbow Beach also does not make sense as the voting numbers are very simular and Tiaro has more connections with Maryborough than Gympie.

Leave Rainbow Beach in the Gympie electorate where the needs of this community are understood and historically connected.

Please submit submissions to the Queensland Redistribution Commission before March 27, to have your say.

Garry Hewitt,

Rainbow Beach.

Editor's Note: For information on how to make your submission see PAGE 4 of Saturday's Gympie Times.