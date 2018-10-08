Leasa's roses net more than $11,000 for Gympie Hospital
LEASA McKenna has sold roses and lilies far beyond Gympie, but the region's unique sense of community has helped her raise more than $11,000 for the local hospital in just 18 months.
With 20 per cent from each individual rose - supplied from Jabula Roses and sold under her sole trading business LJ's Roses - going towards the hospital and its Wishlist Foundation, Ms McKenna said she was hugely thankful for all of her supporters.
"Gympie is such a generous town, I've done this down on the Coast and it's such a hard slog down there,” Ms McKenna said.
"Up here I have less venues, and every time people put money in the tin.”
Ms McKenna said she was equally thankful for each of the seven venues - The Phoenix Hotel, The Jockey Club Hotel, Johnny Dees, The Queenslander Hotel, The Empire Hotel, Kingston House and The Royal Hotel - for their willingness to help her initiative.
"Without these venues I wouldn't be able to do it.
"They make this possible and it's such a beautiful thing.”
She said she was hoping to reach her next goal of $20,000 by the end of the year.
"I get a lot of satisfaction out of doing this, but I'm not just doing it for me, I'm doing it for our absolutely amazing hospital. Why not?”
