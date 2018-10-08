Leasa's roses net more than $11,000 for Gympie Hospital

GIVER: Phoenix Hotel duty manager Mandi Flikweert with Tiarna Bradley and her mother Leasa McKenna, who donates proceeds from her rose business to the Gympie Hospital.

GIVER: Phoenix Hotel duty manager Mandi Flikweert with Tiarna Bradley and her mother Leasa McKenna, who donates proceeds from her rose business to the Gympie Hospital. Renee Albrecht

LEASA McKenna has sold roses and lilies far beyond Gympie, but the region's unique sense of community has helped her raise more than $11,000 for the local hospital in just 18 months.

With 20 per cent from each individual rose - supplied from Jabula Roses and sold under her sole trading business LJ's Roses - going towards the hospital and its Wishlist Foundation, Ms McKenna said she was hugely thankful for all of her supporters.

"Gympie is such a generous town, I've done this down on the Coast and it's such a hard slog down there,” Ms McKenna said.

"Up here I have less venues, and every time people put money in the tin.”

Ms McKenna said she was equally thankful for each of the seven venues - The Phoenix Hotel, The Jockey Club Hotel, Johnny Dees, The Queenslander Hotel, The Empire Hotel, Kingston House and The Royal Hotel - for their willingness to help her initiative.

"Without these venues I wouldn't be able to do it.

"They make this possible and it's such a beautiful thing.”

She said she was hoping to reach her next goal of $20,000 by the end of the year.

"I get a lot of satisfaction out of doing this, but I'm not just doing it for me, I'm doing it for our absolutely amazing hospital. Why not?”

Follow LJ's Roses on Facebook.