Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

by Lea Emery
22nd Mar 2020 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEARNER motorbike rider has been caught doing almost double the 100km/h speed limit during a trip through northern New South Wales on the weekend.

The 39-year-old Bangalow man was allegedly clocked travelling about 190km/h on the M1 at Billinudgel on his red Ducati motorbike

He was later stopped near Tweed Valley Way.

Police allege the man was on a NSW learner permit at the time.

His licence was immediately suspended for six months and the number plates on the motorcycle seized.

The rider was also breached for travelling more than 45km/h over the speed limit.

Originally published as Learner rider caught doing 190km/h

learner licence licence suspension speeding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Bunya Hwy reopens after horrific double fatality

        premium_icon UPDATE: Bunya Hwy reopens after horrific double fatality

        Breaking Road reopens after three hours of diversions following tragic single vehicle crash near Murgon.

        Five new Coast coronavirus cases confirmed

        premium_icon Five new Coast coronavirus cases confirmed

        News 37 new cases have been reported in Queensland.

        Curran calls coronavirus crisis meeting

        premium_icon Curran calls coronavirus crisis meeting

        News The Local Disaster Management group is also set to meet this week.

        Council closes libraries in coronavirus fight

        premium_icon Council closes libraries in coronavirus fight

        News The move comes as the council also suspends all volunteer activities.