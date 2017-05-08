23°
News

Learner drivers needed for road safety research

8th May 2017 5:53 PM
RESEARCH: University of the Sunshine Coast research turns spotlight on young drivers proessing from L-plates to P-paltes.
RESEARCH: University of the Sunshine Coast research turns spotlight on young drivers proessing from L-plates to P-paltes. Kevin Farmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE volunteers are needed for University of the Sunshine Coast research that aims to better understand how the driving behaviours of young motorists change when they progress from having L-plates to P-plates.

Dr Bridie Scott-Parker, who is the Leader of the Adolescent Risk Research Unit at the Sunshine Coast Mind and Neuroscience - Thompson Institute, is seeking learner drivers aged 16-20 who have recorded about 80 hours of driving in their logbooks.

The USC Senior Research Fellow said while learner drivers were involved in relatively few incidents on the road, young people on provisional licences faced a much higher risk of crashing.

"We know that young drivers change their driving behaviour when they pass their driving tests and gain red Provisional 1 driver licences,” she said. "What we don't know is in what ways they change their behaviour.”

The research project, which began earlier this year, involves smartphones being placed in the cars of learner drivers so that trip characteristics, such as where they have driven and when, can be recorded for at least one month.

The same information is then recorded by the same motorists during the first six months of driving as P-platers.

Dr Scott-Parker said young drivers and their parents also would be asked to complete some online surveys and app-based surveys throughout the study.

"We know that when young drivers first start driving by themselves - as P-platers - they are at increased risk of being involved in a car crash,” she said.

"This study will give us information that can help improve the safety of all young drivers in Queensland and beyond.”

To participate in the study, contact Dr Scott-Parker at arru@usc.edu.au

This call for research participants coincides with the fourth UN Global Road Safety Week from May 8-14 that will focus on addressing speed as a key risk factor for road traffic deaths and injuries.

Gympie Times

Topics:  driving behaviour log books l-plates p-plates reseach usc young motorists

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

SEE the world from a different perspective atop of one of Brisbane’s funkiest rooftop bars.

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

How can you resist these faces waiting at the RSPCA?

How can you resist these faces waiting at the RSPCA?

MEET some of the wonderful and loving friends waiting to meet their new owner at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Horror awakening for sleeping highway driver

The car the Hewitt family was travelling in when they crashed into an abandoned vehicle.

Gympie father rolls car after high-speed highway sleep-driving crash

Blackout hits hundreds of Gympie residents

FALLEN POWERLINES: Hundreds of Gympie residents have lost power after powerlines fell on Fitzpatrick road, Jones Hill.

Fallen powerline causes Gympie blackout

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Widgee riders put in a top effort at gymkhana

Widgee Pony Club members riding in the march past at the Gympie Gymkhana.

What's going on around Widgee this week

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

VIEWERS waiting for a BBC documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have slammed the British network for the strange clip they used as a lead in.

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

Convenient and Affordable!

45 Duke, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the Heart of Gympie just a short stroll to the CBD is this grand hardwood home, renovators and investors take note. This home offers you the perfect...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

17 Lockhart Road, Victory Heights 4570

4 2 6 Auction

Featuring a quality highset brick home on 1.93Ha (5 acres approx.)on the popular east side of Gympie. Dual living with 4 bedrooms, ducted air-conditioning, ceiling...

This is the Dream of Country Living on 3.88ha (approx. 10acres)

1395 Mary Valley Road, Dagun 4570

House 3 1 2 $519,000

As soon as you drive down this long driveway past the horses grazing peacefully you know you are in for a special surprise. This stately 1908 Queenslander is...

LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY

8 Chamberlain Street, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $99,990

This beautiful part of history can be located in the lovely quiet town of Woolooga. Originally the town's CWA hall, it is being used as a weekend retreat. This...

RICH MARY VALLEY SOIL

Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

Lush green pastures, rich red soil, opportunities galore. Located in the desired Mary Valley area, is this rich red soil 13.48ha (33.3acre) property.

WHERE THE BELLBIRDS SING

Bollier 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Peaceful, breathtaking, elevated are just a few words to describe one of Bollier's best kept secrets. Where is it you may ask? Lowe Rd, Bollier is located...

want 2 be different!

38 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

3 2 4 REDUCED TO...

Every now and then you come across a property that is just a bit different from the rest, stands out from the crowd, and has you saying to yourself now I like the...

DECEASED ESTATE

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment, with side access for...

OWNER SAYS &#39;&quot;SELL IT!&quot; - Auction Onsite 17th June 11:30am

212 De Castella Road, The Palms 4570

House 4 2 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in in your own private parklike gardens is this beautiful home which offers privacy, peace and quiet. Situated on 1.69 ha (4.17acres) at the end of the...

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!