Learner driver in serious state after Gympie rollover

A road sign was obliterated in a serious crash on Rammutt Road at Chatsworth this morning. Photo: Frances Klein

A road sign was obliterated in a serious crash on Rammutt Road at Chatsworth this morning. Photo: Frances Klein

UPDATE 10.30am Monday:

A TEENAGE learner driver was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after veering off the side of Rammutt Rd at Chatsworth early this morning.

The boy, aged 16, was the only person in the car when another road user happened upon the crash about 5.30am, a Gympie police spokesman said.

A rescue helicopter is airlifting the patient to hospital in a serious but stable condition. Picture: Frances Klein

MORE NEWS:

The car had rolled and slid along the bitumen landing face up, the Gympie officer said.

The driver is thought to have suffered a serious head injury, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, and was airflited by RACQ Lifeflight from Archery Park just after 7.30am.

The incident is still under investigation, the Gympie police spokesman said.

EARLIER 8am:

A PATIENT is being airlifted to hospital in a serious but stable condition following a single-vehicle rollover at Chatsworth this morning.

The wreckage left on the road after a serious rollover at Rammutt Rd, Chatsworth this morning. Photo: Frances Klein

Emergency crews and a rescue helicopter responded to the incident at 5:30am along Rammutt Road and Overlander Avenue.

The patient is being assessed for a head injury.

More to follow.

A road sign was damaged in a crash on Rammutt Road at Chatsworth this morning. Photo: Frances Klein