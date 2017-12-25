Leap of faith for Gympie businessman

HANDY MAN: Graham Vincent took the leap from a steady 9-5 job to working for himself just over a year ago and hasn't looked back.

IT'S been just over 12 months since Gympie man Graham Vincent quit his steady job as a "blind man” to start up his own business.

"I've done DIY all my life. I've renovated a number of places of my own. It's just a knack I've got and I enjoy seeing the end results,” he said.

Letting go of the "safe and steady” was a big decision for Mr Vincent but it's not something he regrets for an instant.

"I like seeing the smiles on their faces,” he said.

His home maintenance service, Graham Vincent Handyman, has been ticking along nicely ever since, through recommendations and repeat business.

"I'm starting to get a number of people call me up and say, 'hey, can you do this or that?',” he said.

Mr Vincent describes himself as a practical person, with a strong creative side, and loves working out with his clients what they want done.

"I like to think outside the box and come up with ways to solve problems.

"When you've got an empty room, it's like a blank canvas,” he said.

The biggest jobs he's taken on are a couple of kitchen installations, but he's also done deck refurbishments, some fencing and repairs.

"Anything that doesn't require council approval, I'll give it a go,” he said.

He also doesn't do work reserved for qualified tradesmen such as plumbing or electrical work because, as he pointed out, it's illegal and dangerous.

"I stick to the simple stuff. Like painting something that looks all worn-out and tatty. You give it a lick of paint and it's just magic,” he said.

He likes to pick colours, too, and says he's a fan of matching colour to design.

"I should have done decorating for a living,” he said.

"It comes naturally to me, it just sort-of flows.”

It's not just interior design but also landscaping design that appeals to Mr Vincent.

"I'm not fond of the physical side but I love the creative side of landscaping and sourcing your materials and plants. You get to create your own paradise,” he said.

Most of his clients are calling back, asking for him to come and do something else at their home.

Recently Mr Vincent secured contracts with some of the real-estate agents in the area and is part of the Home Assist program, helping elderly people stay in their homes for longer.

"I want to do a good job and it shows because most of my customers are over the moon with the results,” he said.

During the Christmas and new year break, Mr Vincent is enjoying his holidays, but is hoping to get back to work next Monday, January 8.

For more information call 0410 496 606.