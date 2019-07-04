Menu
Rugby Union

Lealiifano gets Wallabies nod as Quade misses out

4th Jul 2019 1:04 PM

Quade Cooper has failed in his bid to return to the Wallabies, with Michael Cheika handing a recall to five-eighth Christian Lealiifano for the Rugby Championship.

Brumbies skipper Lealiifano is one of 10 players from Australia's best-performed Super Rugby team to make the cut for the 34-man squad to prepare for the opening Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on July 21.

Three uncapped players are all loose forwards - Melbourne's Isi Naisarani, Queensland's Liam Wright and Brumbies 20-year-old Rob Valetini.

WALLABIES SQUAD

Backs: Tom Banks, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale, Jack Maddocks, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Samu Kerevi, Matt Toomua, Bernard Foley, Christian Lealiifano, Will Genia, Nic White, Joe Powell.

Forwards: Isa Naisarani, Jack Dempsey, Michael Hooper, Liam Wright, Luke Jones, Rob Valetini, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Rory Arnold, Sekope Kepu, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Tom Robertson, Folau Fainga'a, Tolu Latu, Jordan Uelese.

christian lealiifano michael cheika quade cooper rugby championship rugby union wallabies
News Corp Australia

