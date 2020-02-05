Menu
Health

Leaked email confirms Coast coronavirus ward

Matty Holdsworth
5th Feb 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:31 PM
EXCLUSIVE:

A CORONAVIRUS ward has been set up for admissions at Sunshine Coast University Hospital and plans are in place for a fever clinic, a leaked email has revealed.

The email obtained by the Sunshine Coast Daily shows the inpatient unit 3B will be used for potential coronavirus admissions and a "plan in place to activate a fever clinic, if needed".

A spokesman from the department confirmed both the Sunshine Coast and Caboolture hospitals are ready to activate the temporary services at short notice.

"Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service is well prepared to respond to the current international threat of novel coronavirus," the spokesman said.

"The HHS is working closely with Queensland Health and the rest of the state. We have responded to health emergencies in the past, and we will do it again.

"We will continue to keep the local community updated on confirmed cases."

It comes after an eight-year-old boy became the third Queenslander to contact the disease and remains quarantined at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A man, 44, and a woman, 42, are also at the same hospital after testing positive to the novel coronavirus. No other cases have been confirmed.

Health Minister Steven Miles said fever clinics have been set up at Gold Coast University Hospital, Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, and Princess Alexandra Hospital, with several other hospitals across the state also ready to open fever clinics at short notice if needed.

"These clinics are only for people who our clinicians believe need further assessment for the novel coronavirus," Mr Miles said.

"This helps separate patients who potentially have the virus and other patients presenting to EDs with other illnesses or injuries.

"We also want to assure Queenslanders that it is safe to go about their daily lives. We are calling for calm and vigilance to get through this situation as it evolves"

editors picks
