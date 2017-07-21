League icon runs in for Kandanga pub reopening

POPPING IN: Allan Langer will make an appearance at the Kandanga Pub for its reopening celebrations.

KANDANGA is celebrating the rebirth of an iconic pub tomorrow and a Queensland sporting icon will be on-hand for the festivities.

Not only will guests enjoy some great food and entertainment but rugby league star Allan Langer will make an appearance too.

Owner Doug Greensill said he first approached Alfie about making an appearance at the reopened pub a year ago.

With the State of Origin squared away for the year, he said the star's calendar had opened up and Mr Greensill was thrilled he could be part of the celebrations.

"We're rapt,” Mr Greensill said.

"We're looking forward to it.”

Along with a meet and greet from noon-3pm, he said people should not be surprised if they see Alfie serving a beer or two as well.

The star's appearance, which will be his first visit to the Kandanga Hotel, is only part of the celebrations taking place at the hotel today.

From 10am guests will be able to enjoy music and entertainment, face painting and giveaways.

The XXXX girls will also be present and the kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner.

The reopening comes about 18 months after the devastating fire that ripped through the old iconic timber Queenslander pub - which was originally built in 1914 - and burnt it to the ground.