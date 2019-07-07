League commentator's match call ends with police arrest

League caller Doug Graham continues to struggle as police drag him down the grandstand step from the commentary box at Frank McGuren Field.

VETERAN Grafton football caller Dougie Graham's colourful call of the the Grafton Ghosts versus Woolgoolga Seahorses Group 2 rugby league game came to an even more colourful end this afternoon at Frank McGuren Field.

Midway through the first half two Grafton Police officers climbed the stairs in the Northern grandstand to where Graham and co-commentator Kevin Blanch were calling the game.

Police informed Graham they had come to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, but the commentator quickly became belligerent swearing and threatening the officers.

The officers warned him not to resist, but Graham took little notice, struggling, threatening and swearing at the officers as they manhandled him down the stairs.

Two spectators became entangled in the fracas at one stage, but no-one was injured.

After a minute or two police had the still-struggling Graham at the foot of the stairs, where they pinned him to the ground and handcuffed him.

During the arrest police could be heard informing Graham he was being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

His co-commentator, Blanch, described the police action as over the top.

He did not understand why the officers had to come in midway through the game to make the arrest.

Blanch confirmed the arrest was on an outstanding warrant police had issued about a year ago.

Grafton Ghosts stalwart Joe Kinnane accepted the police actions saying they had their job to do.

Ironically after Graham's arrest, local solicitor Joe Fahey stepped up to take Graham's spot on the commentary team for the remainder of the game.