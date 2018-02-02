Leading Gympie swim coach calls for compulsory lessons

ONE of Gympie's most experienced swim instructors has backed calls to implement compulsory swimming lessons in Queensland primary schools.

Liz Manthey has overseen the aquatic education of thousands of Gympie children, and says more needs to be done to prevent children drowning.

"There is still a lot that can be done in the education of parents and children to be safer in and around water,” Mrs Manthey said.

"It is certainly desirable to have all children leaving primary school with some solid swimming skills, to be able to have water safety knowledge and surf safety knowledge whether delivered via the school system or privately,” she said.

Despite many Gympie children being exposed to water at a young age, Mrs Manthey said a focus needed to be placed on infants and pre-schoolers.

"We need to remember that the drowning rates of children under five years of age are astronomically high.

"These children aren't at school yet,” she said.

While Mrs Manthey believes a high percentage of Gympie children are receiving either formal or informal training in the water, the same cannot be said for the rest of the state.

Figures obtained from a national parents' survey suggest just 62 per cent of children take lesson between the ages of one and four, with few students continuing with formal lessons beyond the age

of six.

In 2017, Queensland accounted for a quarter of the drowning deaths Australia wide with 73 fatalities.