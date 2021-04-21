Leading Gympie lawyer joins Rattler Railway Company Board

A highly-regarded local solicitor, who has been at the helm of Gympie solicitors Power & Cartwright for 28 years will join the Board of the Rattler Railway Company (RRC).

John Cartwright has been an influential figure in the local community, not only through his extensive legal and business connections, but through his involvement with a range of charitable, sporting and tourism organisations.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Rattler Railway Company Chair Ian McNicol said Mr Cartwright’s strong local connections and experience would add considerably to the RRC Board.

“John brings to the board almost three decades of experience in the Gympie community and his deep understanding and connection with so many aspects of the local region will prove invaluable as we further develop the Rattler’s capacity to support and benefit the wider Gympie community,” Mr McNicol said.

“With the Rattler being a volunteer-based organisation, John’s long record of working as a volunteer director in community organisations gives him valuable insights into the Rattler working model and we look forward to benefiting from his input to the Board over the next few years.”

John Cartwright – Gympie rattler

Mr Cartwright said tourism had massive potential for generating sustainable economic benefits for all Gympie residents.

“The Gympie region really has vast tourism potential, and having major attractions such as the Mary Valley Rattler can help support a wide range of businesses, from accommodation and restaurants to tourism attractions and service providers,” Mr Cartwright said.

Mr Cartwright said he was particularly attracted to the Rattler Board because of the involvement of volunteers.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

“The strength of a region can be measured to some extent by the commitment of its volunteer community organisations,” he said.

“The Rattler provides tremendous opportunities for locals to get involved with a tourism icon that is known around Australia.

“It is a great symbol of the Gympie region, and one that we can all be proud of.”

Originally published as Leading Gympie lawyer joins Rattler Railway Company Board