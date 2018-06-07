Leading Gympie businessman linked to cruel blood sport

AN AWARD winning Gympie region businessman and poultry show champion has been sentenced for offences linked to the "despicable" blood sport of cock fighting.

Kilkivan butcher and champion poultry exhibitor Luke Ronald King was ordered to pay more than $4000 in fine and costs after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to possessing prohibited spurs, intended as weapons attached to the legs of fighting cocks.

RSPCA prosecutor Michael Williams told the court a state-wide blood sport investigation had led to the discovery of 30 prohibited spurs at King's business.

Investigators also found a notebook containing notations referring to different birds as "a bit fat but won," "good but lost" and "dead."

The bladed spurs were of a kind usually attached to the birds as weapons.

They were found "in a wooden box on his desk at his place of business," Mr Williams said.

"The investigation was state-wide and information obtained brought the RSPCA to the defendant," Mr Williams said.

He said the offence, under the Animal Welfare Act was associated with an industry which attracted "other undesirable activities including betting and money laundering.

"The cruelty to birds is long and protracted."

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said King had not been charged with involvement in cock fighting but saids it was possible to infer "and I do infer" a link to "this despicable sport."

The court was told King had been breeding birds for 14 years and showing them successfully at agricultural shows, including the Brisbane Exhibition and Gympie and other regional shows in Queensland and New South Wales..

Mr Callaghan imposed a $4000 fine, plus $92.90 court costs and $750 professional costs for the prosecution.

He ordered half the fine go to the RSPCA to fund its coninuing investigation work and prohibited King from acquiring rooster until June 6, 2020.

He ordered that no conviction be recorded.