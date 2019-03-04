Lead Conservative candidate to speak in Gympie

The lead senate candidate for the Australian Conservatives, Lyle Shelton, is speaking in Gympie this week.

THE lead Senate candidate for the Australian Conservatives is headed to Gympie tomorrow to discuss his party's views on electricity prices, taxes and political correctness.

Lyle Shelton is a former Queensland Country Life journalist, Toowoomba City Councillor and managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby.

He rose to prominence as the spokesman for the Coalition for Marriage during the 2017 postal plebiscite.

The Conservatives are not contesting lower house seats at the May federal election, instead focussing on the Senate where they aim to displace the Greens in holding the balance of power. Mr Shelton will be at the Fossicker's Room, Gympie Civic Centre at 7pm.

The Conservatives stand for smaller government, lower taxes, secure borders, coal or nuclear reliable base-load electricity and an end to free-speech defying political correctness.