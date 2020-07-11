Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

‘Lazy and unfit’ star’s baller move

by James McKern
11th Jul 2020 7:42 PM

 

 

Adelaide's Reilly O'Brien was remorseful for his Twitter error through the week. On Saturday he was really made to pay, both before and after the final siren.

The towering Crows ruckman mistakenly tweeted out his scouting notes for West Coast star ruckman Nic Naitanui ahead of their battle.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch every match of every round Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

After labelling Naitanui "lazy and unfit", the notes had fans eagerly awaiting the Saturday afternoon contest and the Eagles star was primed.

From the opening bounce the battle was on with Naitanui charging across the circle and jumping over his opponent.

As he continued his dominance at the centre bounces, it was in the forward 50 where he really made O'Brien pay as he out muscled him in a contest and snapped home a goal.

And boy did he let him know about it.

Fans watching on all jumped on the same joke, calling out Naitanui's laziness at the most opportune time.

West Coast went on to secure a comfortable 10.7 (67) to 5.4 (34) victory over the hapless Crows, who have recorded six consecutive losses this season.

To rub salt into the wound, Naitanui sought out O'Brien after the final siren to offer the 24-year-old a gift.

Considering his phone had malfunctioned on Thursday, it only seemed appropriate for Naitanui to offer O'Brien a replacement.

"(Telstra) gave me a brand new Samsung ... I think it was about $1500," Naitanui told Fox Footy.

"I'm scared people are going to keep talking smack every week to get a new phone."

AFL fans were left in hysterics by the Eagles star's hilarious gesture.

 

 

 

 

The Crows got the game started with the opening goal before the Eagles flipped the script and kicked two goals late in the term before continuing to flex their muscles in the second quarter.

Originally published as 'Lazy and unfit' star's baller move

More Stories

afl aussie rules footy nic naitanui reilly o'brien

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GYMPIE SPORT: What’s been happening in the region this week

        premium_icon GYMPIE SPORT: What’s been happening in the region this week

        News Catch up on all the latest action from some of our golfers, runners and bowlers.

        ‘Footballers are the exception’: Saints stay criticised

        premium_icon ‘Footballers are the exception’: Saints stay criticised

        News Council defends its decision to roll out the welcome mat for Victorian footballers...

        This week’s headlines: Gympie stories you may have missed

        This week’s headlines: Gympie stories you may have missed

        News Everything you need to catch up on, right here in one big guide.

        Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people

        premium_icon Boost for Gympie landmark event involving 7000 people

        News ‘Funding more important than ever to ensure vibrant, thriving arts and cultural...