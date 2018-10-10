Layni's high flying hopes for Melbourne acrobatics finals

Gympie's aerial acrobat Layni Kennedy ready to take on finals for young aerialists in Australia at Melbourne this Saturday.

The 13-year-old James Nash High School student took up the sport only about a year ago.

"I started in August, 2017. My Mum was looking on Facebook and we saw the beautiful photos ... and just went from there,” she said.

"I loved the tricks you would be able to do and how elegant and fierce it could look.”

Kennedy's gymnastics background helped make the transition to aerial acrobatics easier.

"There is a bit of cross over, flexibility and strength wise,” she said.

With just two acrobats from Queensland competing at the finals on Saturday, it is very niche sport and this weekend Kennedy will strive to do her region proud.

"I hope I do well, I will give it my best shot and just hope for the best outcome,” she said.

"The Aerial Dreaming studio has about 50 students but only two from Queensland competing this weekend, so it is very niche.”

The amazement on people's faces after a performance is what Kennedy loves about the sport.

"The impression people get after you do something and they look and say 'oh wow',” she said.

"It is such a good feeling.”

With many children having the dream to join a circus, Kennedy has those aspirations for the future.

A great performance this Saturday could open many doors for Kennedy.

"I would love to travel internationally and possibly work for Cirque Du Soleil,” she said.

"Being such a niche sport, if you get your name out there, there are many opportunities it can open for you.”

The final will be held at Thorbury Theatre, Melbourne.

Kennedy will also perform at the Gold Rush Festival on Mary St next Friday, October 19.

For more information, phone Aerial Dreaming, Gympie owner and professional acrobat Tamara Allcorn 0405826697 or email aerial.dreaming@bigpond.com.