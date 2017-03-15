Lawyers, guns, money all in a day at Gympie Court

BALANCE: Lawyers, guns and money all in a day at Gympie Magistrates Court

Incident damage

A MAN claimed to be suffering post traumatic stress disorder after military service has been ordered to pay $880 to repair a glass door he smashed at Charlies Hotel on February 3.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday that Deon William Brown, 46, of Morayfield, was embarrassed about the incident on February 3.

He was placed on nine months probation after he pleaded guilty to failing to leave licensed premises when required, wilful damage of the door and committing a public nuisance.

Medicinal use claim

A KANDANGA man has been fined $450 for growing his own medicinal marijuana to help him deal with symptoms of the water-borne disease leptospirosis.

Matthew Reginald Walker, 38, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis, which police found along with seedlings when they raided a property on February 14.

Receiving fine

A PIE Creek man has been fined $2030 for receiving tainted property on February 13.

Alex Christopher Catton, 19, pleaded guilty to the charge in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

No bolt, no excuse

AN IMBIL man found that having no bolt in his .22 rifle did not keep him out of trouble when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Rodney Smart, 43, pleaded guilty to possessing the gun and ammunition and marijuana on February 13.

”We don't want guns in the community unless they are held under an appropriate licence,” Magistrate M Baldwin told Smart.

She fined him a total of $2300 - $700 for the marijuana, $600 for the ammunition and $1000 for the rifle.

Car park drama

A TIN Can Bay man says he was almost killed in a store car park on Sunday when a driver struck his car as he was loading the vehicle.

"Mine was the only other vehicle in the car park,” Brian Lindfield said.