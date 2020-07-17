Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Lawyer’s car bugged during alleged ‘eight ball’ coke deal

by Jacob Miley
17th Jul 2020 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man accused of supplying cocaine to high-profile Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum allegedly scored the drug immediately after avoiding jail for drug possession, a court has heard.

Police allege Mitchell Craig Armstrong, 27, supplied the drug to his solicitor as they drove from Brisbane to the Gold Coast on May 18, after he was granted immediate parole in the Supreme Court for cocaine possession.

Lawyer Campbell MacCallum. Picture: Lea Emery.
Lawyer Campbell MacCallum. Picture: Lea Emery.

During a bail application, the Southport Magistrates Court heard Mr MacCallum's vehicle was fitted with surveillance and their conversations were being recorded.

Magistrate Mark Howden said it was alleged Armstrong made a phone call to collect "an eight ball" of cocaine."It's alleged that the solicitor then drove to an address where the defendant obtained the cocaine," he told the court.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"The defendant returned to the vehicle a short time later and there was a discussion about the cocaine.

"It's then alleged that the defendant consumed the cocaine whilst in the vehicle with the other person."

Lawyer Campbell MacCallum in an image from his Instagram page.
Lawyer Campbell MacCallum in an image from his Instagram page.

Armstrong is charged with three counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Mr Howden said it's alleged Armstrong supplied cocaine to the solicitor on May 30 and between May 31 and July 16.

The court heard Armstrong was in a show cause position as he had allegedly committed the offences while on bail for drug possession.

Mr Howden refused bail as Armstrong was an "unacceptable risk" of committing further offences.

Solicitor Emily O'Hagan argued he could be granted bail with strict conditions and would benefit from ongoing support from the parole office.

She argued Armstrong had only been charged with the supply of drugs to one individual, who is in a "position of influence" at that individual's request.

Prosecutor Bernhard Berger, who opposed bail, said the case against Armstrong was "overwhelmingly strong".

He said Armstrong made "full and frank" admissions to the supply of cocaine "on a number of occasions to that particular individual".

Armstrong was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until July 23.

Mr MacCallum was earlier this month charged with cocaine possession and is currently the subject of an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

He has declined to comment on the charges.

Originally published as Lawyer's car bugged during alleged 'eight ball' coke deal

More Stories

crime drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        premium_icon Royal Commission called for into catastrophic collapse

        News 30 Gympie businesses were hit, and now parliament hears Ri-Con raises questions about council due diligence

        20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

        premium_icon 20-year-old convicted of sex crime in Gympie CBD

        News Court hears man took advantage of girl six years younger than himself

        Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        premium_icon Man dies after being struck down on Coast road

        Breaking Man dies in hospital more than a week after Maroochydore crash

        Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        premium_icon Gympie Times has its own digital edition

        News IT’S BACK: It’s easy to read and in a familiar, 16-page, flip-book format