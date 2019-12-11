Menu
Nicola Gobbo gave a bombshell TV interview in the midst of the royal commission.
Crime

Lawyer X commissioner demands answers

by Genevieve Alison
11th Dec 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UNIMPRESSED head of the Lawyer X Royal Commission has demanded answers following Nicola Gobbo's shocking tell-all interview last night.

But Gobbo's lawyer said he was "unequivocally" unaware his client was speaking to a TV crew at the same time he was arguing she was too ill to front the commission.

Commissioner Margaret McMurdo AC fired up this morning at Rishi Nathwani, representing Gobbo, asking whether he misled the commission over submissions made last week about his client's health.

Nicola Gobbo gave a bombshell TV interview in the midst of the royal commission.
"I would like to know why the commission was not informed that at or about that very time she was flying to an international destination and giving a lengthy interview to nationwide media.

"When I was being told instead, the commission was being told that she was too unwell to give evidence," Ms McMurdo said.

Mr Nathwani said he had no idea his client was giving the explosive interview.

"For the last 10 months … you were not misled at all, it was not within my knowledge," Mr Nathwani said.

Royal Commission Chair Margaret McMurdo AC has fired up.
Ms McMurdo asked when the commission could expect the statement Gobbo alluded to in the ABC interview after first requesting one be provided in March.

Mr Nathwani said he could not give a definitive answer and was still obtaining instructions from Gobbo.

To that, Ms McMurdo said: "I expect a better answer than that tomorrow."

Police Chief Graham Ashton continues his evidence this morning before Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius is expected to take the stand this afternoon.

