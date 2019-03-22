Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl.
POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl. Tessa Mapstone
News

Lawyer of alleged child abductor requests police evidence

Sarah Barnham
by
22nd Mar 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have been given six weeks to compile evidence against an Emerald woman accused of abducting a five-year-old girl.

On Thursday Saige Louise Brierly, 24 was charged with one count of abducting a child under 16, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving whilst unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

Police issued an Amber Alert about 6.30pm on Wednesday after receiving reports the Biloela girl had been taken.

Detective Sergeant Damien Smith told media the girl allegedly left with a woman, 24, who had a "loose association" with the child's mother.

Sgt Smith said police believe the girl and the woman arrived in the Calliope area around 5pm.

The pair was located by police at 7pm. The girl was returned home and the woman was arrested.

Ms Brierly was represented by lawyer Rio Ramos, who said her client did not wish to make a bail application.

Ms Ramos requested a brief of evidence from the prosecution and the matter was adjourned to May 13.

abduction child abduction court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gympie's Lightning superfan family chosen for club video

    premium_icon Gympie's Lightning superfan family chosen for club video

    News 'It's a way of life for us.'

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Words Dan's family thought they'd never hear

    premium_icon Words Dan's family thought they'd never hear

    News 'It's more than the doctors imagined': Family at centre of recovery

    • 22nd Mar 2019 12:57 PM
    Bruce Highway to be closed in Gympie next Monday night

    premium_icon Bruce Highway to be closed in Gympie next Monday night

    News You may want to consider alternative travel arrangements.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 12:28 PM
    When it comes to politicians we want more than PR on a stick

    premium_icon When it comes to politicians we want more than PR on a stick

    Opinion Australia's faith in major parties lowest in 70 years.