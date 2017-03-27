Lawler congratulates Curran for rejecting last budget

IT HAS long been a mystery to me why the Gympie Regional Council borrows any money.

For several years, and during election campaigns, I have pointed out that money borrowed by council will have a higher rate of interest than what is obtained from the money they have in the bank.

Gympie Regional CouncilMayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith Greg Miller

So the council can save money by using its cash instead of borrowing when it is not necessary.

The latest council statement shows that at January 2017, the council had cash of $57.6 million and borrowings, short and long term. of $21.6 million.

It is encouraging that the Mayor, Cr Curran, finally accepts the logic of the argument for paying back debt from the council's cash balance.

It looks like logic may, at least partially, prevail and I would congratulate the Mayor for rejecting the last budget that he framed and the loan targets that he set.

Perhaps Cr Curran could look at extending the payback further?

The borrowings in January 2016 were a total of $22.3 million so the debt repayment has only been $0.7 million so far.

The other interesting fact is that the cash position of council has changed a lot in the last 12 months.

In January 2016 the council had $77.8 million of cash which has reduced now to $57.6 million.

The payback of less than a million in borrowings is pretty insignificant in a $20 million drop in cash.

Reg Lawler,

Dagun.