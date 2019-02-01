Law goes mobile, to deliver a Gympie approach

LEGALLY MOBILE: Gympie solicitor Angela Treichel has established her own mobile legal practice, now operating in the Gympie and Noosa areas.

TEAMWORK is what Angela Treichel offers her clients in a new law practice that aims to bring all its services to you.

"I am operating a mobile service in Gympie and Noosa, so I can meet with clients in their homes, workplaces or any location that is convenient to them,” she said.

"I understand it's not always easy to organise the time to get to an office and I am passionate about making access to a solicitor easy and stress free.

"I offer an efficient and cost conscious service and I pride myself on communication.

"Rather than take control of the situation, I work collaboratively with my clients to achieve their goals,” she said.

"I love the law and I love working with people to achieve their goals in business and life.”

She qualified as a solicitor in 2012 after studying externally.

That time gained her training and experience in property law, conveyancing, estate planning, estate administration, commercial and family law.

"I am passionate about providing a service that is friendly, honest and approachable,” she said

Angela described herself as a Gympie region resident and a big fan of the area.

"I have lived in Gympie region most of my life and I love it.

"I am proud to be a part of this wonderful community,” she said.

Her new firm, AJT Legal is on the road and on the internet 'www.ajtlegal.com.au'.