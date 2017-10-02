Law firm rings in changes

NEW GUARD: Breen Kennedy, Holly Kent and Katie Morrow are looking towards the future at Terra Firma Law.

NEW GUARD: Breen Kennedy, Holly Kent and Katie Morrow are looking towards the future at Terra Firma Law. Jacob Carson

A STALWART in the legal community of Gympie for a number of years, Terra Firma Law have recently undergone a number of changes.

Terra Firma Law was established in 2008 at 228 Mary St, Gympie, which was formerly the home of Kerr and Kerr Solicitors.

After working at Terra Firma Law for the past five years as a solicitor, Katie Morrow became the sole director of the firm in early 2017 and now leads a fantastic team of support staff who are well equipped to assist with all legal needs.

Katie has a wealth of experience having worked in a number of law firms in Brisbane.

After this time she was awarded a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Arts with an extended major in Criminology from the University of Queensland in 2011 before completing a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice and being admitted to the Supreme Court of Queensland in 2012 and the High Court of Australia.

Since then, Katie continues to keep up-to-date with the latest developments in the law and in 2016 completed a Master of Laws majoring in the areas of Wills and Estates through the College of Law.

Terra Firma Law continues to operate from the same location and also has a visited office at Sunshine Beach.

Katie and her team pride themselves on being up-to-date with the latest technological advancements and can service clients regardless of location.

"Since the change of ownership, we have been busy making a number of exciting changes to the firm including a new website (check it out at www.terrafirmalaw.com.au), a new phone system to improve contact with our clients and new signage,” she said.

"Renovations are also due to commence in the coming months to give the inside of our beautiful building a facelift - stay tuned for pictures,” she said.

Terra Firma Law will continue to practice in most areas of law with key focus areas being conveyancing, wills and estates, property, commercial and family law.

This is a very exciting time for Katie and the team who wanted to thank their valued clients and colleagues for their continued loyalty and support.

"For those who are new to our firm, we look forward to building ongoing relationships with you and meeting all of your legal needs,” Katie said.

For further information or assistance, drop into the Mary St office, or call 54812772 or email info@terrafirmalaw.com.au.

"Or even message us on Facebook,” Katie said.