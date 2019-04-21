Menu
ON THE CASE: Gympie university graduate Callum Lee has continued his family's success story at USC.
Law career beckons for gifted Gympie graduate

JOSH PRESTON
21st Apr 2019 3:00 PM
GYMPIE USC success story Callum Lee has made a firm case for a bright career in law after officially graduating among the class of 2019 last week.

The 24-year-old received a combined Bachelor of Laws/Bachelor of Commerce (Financial Planning) and now enjoys work as a conveyancing paralegal for Life Law Solutions in Maroochydore.

He said he was offered his first job for a Gympie law firm on the same day he graduated Year 12 as a school captain of Cooloola Christian College, and hasn't stopped working for law firms since.

"At Life Law Solutions, I work in residential and commercial conveyancing transactions, and assist with family, estate planning and estate administration matters which have a property focus,” Mr Lee said.

"I love using the technical skills I have to solve problems for people. It's critical to understand how a person's legal position impacts their financial position and vice versa.

"This is big-picture thinking and I'm fortunate to have current and past mentors who encourage me to ask questions,” he said.

"Law is challenging - it can be a shield to protect with and a sword to fight with - and nobody's issues are the same as the last person you spoke to. That's where skill comes in.”

Four of Mr Lee's family have found launchpads at USC, with mother Janet earning a USC Doctor of Creative Arts and scoring a Queensland Literary Award in 2017 for a draft novel.

Sister Jessica now studies a PhD in Sydney after obtaining a USC Biomedical Science degree, sister Hannah teaches in Mackay after gaining a USC degree in Secondary Education and Business, and brother Thomas is currently studying Secondary Education and Arts.

"I loved the vibe of USC, the people I met, and how easy-going the campus was,” Mr Lee said.

"I have made an incredible swathe of friends across different degrees and backgrounds at USC and I'm already engaging with some in a professional capacity.”

He was president and treasurer of the USC Law Students' Association for two years each, involved himself with the Student Guild, and served as a student ambassador.

He travelled to Japan with the Australian team contesting the prestigious Intercollegiate Negotiation Competition in late 2017 after winning an international negotiation competition in 2016 in India with fellow student David Knobel.

Applications are open to study at USC, starting Semester 2. Details on how to apply can be found at usc.edu.au/ learn

Gympie Times

