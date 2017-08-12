Launch point part of $100,000 Mary River project

ACCESS: Gympie Cr Daryl Dodt at the new kayak access point near the Gympie weir yesterday.

A NEW Mary River canoe and kayak launch point has been established near the Gympie weir near Kidd Bridge.

It is one of three projects worth a combined $100,000 nearing completion on the Mary River - the other two are at Normanby Bridge and the Kandanga weir.

These launch points are being established so that users can access waterways throughout the region by opening up access corridors from nearby road access points.

A council spokeswoman said yesterday the vast majority of construction works were finished but directional signage, code of conduct information and some minor revegetation works were still to be

done.

There are also plans to construct two more launch points on Yabba Creek in Imbil by the end of November.