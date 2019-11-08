Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bulldogs won’t pursue Latrell Mitchell. Picture. Phil Hillyard
The Bulldogs won’t pursue Latrell Mitchell. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Latrell shock as contender pulls out

by Paul Crawley
8th Nov 2019 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Canterbury has officially pulled out of the race to sign Latrell Mitchell.

After a meeting of the club's football retention committee this afternoon, chief executive Andrew Hill told The Daily Telegraph that the Bulldogs would not be pursuing the out of favour Sydney Rooster.

Stream the 2019 Oceania Cup Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

The Bulldogs won’t pursue Latrell Mitchell. Picture. Phil Hillyard
The Bulldogs won’t pursue Latrell Mitchell. Picture. Phil Hillyard

 

"Usually we don't make comment around our recruitment and retention strategies," Hill said.

"However, with all the speculation around this matter we thought it was the right thing to do by everyone to confirm we won't pursue an interest in Latrell Mitchell."

 

Mitchell could leave the Roosters as soon as next year. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Mitchell could leave the Roosters as soon as next year. Picture: Phil Hillyard

 

This decision came after a meeting between Hill, coach Dean Pay, general manager of football Steve Price and development and pathways manager Dave Hamilton.

The Bulldogs had been viewed as a significant player in the race for the 22-year-old Test centre after Mitchell met with board member George Coorey during the finals series.

More to come...

More Stories

Show More
canterbury bulldogs latrell mitchell nrl sydney roosters wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

        premium_icon 20 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

        News Gympie police warn not to approach any of these people in these CCTV images.

        Gympie pro golfer returns to drive next generation

        premium_icon Gympie pro golfer returns to drive next generation

        News Gympie golfer Charlie Dann returned to his home town to prepare for upcoming...

        Boy mauled trying to save pet from bull arab attack

        premium_icon Boy mauled trying to save pet from bull arab attack

        News A 10yo Cooloola Coast boy was mauled by two dogs earlier this year, his dog owner...

        Fire threat closes plantation forests in Gympie region

        premium_icon Fire threat closes plantation forests in Gympie region

        News ALL plantations managed by HQPlantations in state forests and on HQPlantations...