Latest stretch of Hwy bypass near Gympie opens ahead of time

Llew O'Brien at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie. The politician is calling to fast-track the finances needed to upgrade of the road to reduce the death toll. Rowan Schindler

Upgrade delivers 10.5km of four-lane highway between Traveston and Woondum

Milestone follows opening to traffic in November 2017 and arrives well ahead of schedule

Project part of the 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program

WORK is now complete on the Bruce Highway - Cooroy to Curra Section C upgrade, bringing the $384.2 million project to an end well ahead of schedule.

Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael McCormack said the improved four-lane stretch of highway south of Gympie opened to traffic in November 2017.

"The finishing touches are now fully complete on Section C, which has created a new 10.5km stretch of four-lane highway between Traveston and Woondum. It is an important part of our 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program funded by the Australian and Queensland governments. This new stretch of highway shows how we are investing and delivering better roads right around Australia, with drivers between the Sunshine Coast and Gympie now enjoying safer and more efficient trips,” Mr McCormack said.

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the project's early delivery was a credit to the hard work of TMR and all involved in the project's delivery.

"Effective project management, detailed planning and some favourable weather has meant the new section of road has been delivered months ahead of schedule. This project was expected to be completed mid-way through 2018, so to be able to celebrate this major milestone today highlights the Queensland government's commitment to improving the safety of the Bruce Highway,” Mr Bailey said.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the project was also a major boost for the local and regional economy.

"Section C has improved flood immunity for the highway south of Gympie, reduced travel times, provided greater capacity for our increasing traffic volumes and, most importantly, improved safety. It has also been a major boost for the local and regional economy, having supported an average of 426 jobs over its life,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The Cooroy to Curra project is literally a lifesaving piece of infrastructure. What was one of the deadliest sections of highway has been transformed into a currently fatality free stretch of road. This four lane, high capacity divided highway is saving lives and I want to see the whole project completed, with Section D bringing a safer road all the way to Curra.”

Section C links with previously completed sections of the Cooroy to Curra project, which together now provide 36 kilometres of upgraded highway between Cooroy and Woondum.

The Australian Government invested $307.4 million and the Queensland Government $76.8 million to fund the $384.2 million Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra-Section C project. For more information visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/cooroytocurra.

