Latest space discovery proves we're terrible at names

The string of names being given to space discoveries shows we're losing the magic from our world.

SOMETIMES it's hard to not feel the magic has been lost from the world. Take names, for instance.

Once upon a time it was a joy to learn the planets.

Venus, Jupiter, even poor Pluto-the-planet-that-was were not only exotic, they had historic relevance too. It excited the imagination and left a taste of the romantic.

Now in 2018 comes the news of a dwarf planet.

So what name did it get? Gimli? Sneezy? Napoleon?

Nope. This little fella was titled 2015 BP519, a name with as much romance as a first date involving a bucket of three-day old chicken and a spork.

It's not our only failure in recent years, though.

Even when a gem like Boaty McBoatface slips through, it was aped beyond belief by such creative follow-ups as Trainy McTrainface and Ferry McFerryface.

And let's not get started on arena naming rights, where we can now rock out to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers in Dencorub Extra Strength Stadium.

At this rate, you can no doubt look forward to meeting your daughter's first boyfriend Paracetamol; and when you go searching for Aspirin to relieve the pain you'll probably find her holed up in her bedroom like any normal 12-year-old.

Is it too much to ask for a return to sanity when things like the-artist-formerly-known-as- Prince were considered an amusing anomaly rather than a challenge?