Latest on Bruce Hwy caravan rollover crash

HIGHWAY BLOCKED: This caravan rollover has blocked the northbound lane of the Bruce Hwy. Photos: Jacob Carson.

UPDATE:

THE Bruce Hwy has re-opened after the caravan rollover crash which blocked most of its northbound section at Coles Creek.

Police have confirmed that the highway was re-opened about 10am.

EARLIER:

The crash occurred just before 8.11am, according to Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, who were quickly on the scene.

The crash severely damaged the caravan and the Toyota 4wd which was towing it, possibly writing them off.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has reported that three people have freed themselves from the damaged vehicle.

They were assessed on the scene but refused transport to hospital, a QAS spokeswoman said.