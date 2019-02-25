Latest nbn rollout to connect 12,300 Gympie region homes

NBN ROLLOUT: Next month more than 12,300 properties will have access to nbn in the Gympie region.

NBN ROLLOUT: Next month more than 12,300 properties will have access to nbn in the Gympie region. Contributed

THOUSANDS of Gympie region homes will be able to finally connect to the nbn broadband access network as the final build stages come to an end.

More than 12,300 homes will be connected by March in the region. These include Cooloola Cove, Tin Can Bay, Torquay, Scarness, River Heads, Point Vernon, Pialba, Kawungan, Booral and Wondai.

More than 76,300 Wide Bay-Burnett homes and businesses are now able to order a service from their preferred retailer.

By the end of June, 94,700 Wide Bay-Burnett homes and businesses are expected to be able to connect to the network, with the bulk of the footprint rolling out in suburbs Booral, Tin Can Bay and Torquay.

Head of nbn Queensland, Ryan Williams said four in five homes and business were now able to connect.

"As we enter the final stages of the build and we scale up in the Wide Bay-Burnett region, we are pleased to announce that three in four Wide Bay-Burnett homes and businesses locally are now able to experience the benefits of fast broadband by connecting to an nbn plan through a retailer today,” Mr Williams said.

"We are committed to helping to create a digital future for Australians, bringing access to fast broadband to more than 40,000 new homes and businesses every week.”

The network is helping to drive economic benefits across Queensland with an estimated $2.3 billion additional economic growth in the 2021 financial year.

"Over the coming months, some Gympie region residents will see nbn contractors performing construction work in their community, building the infrastructure that will provide them fast broadband services over the nbn access network,” he said.

"For those who are already able to connect, but who have not yet done so, we encourage you to make the switch now, to start experiencing the benefits of fast broadband sooner than later. It's important to do your research to ensure you're on the right speed and data plan for your broadband requirements, as well as take some simple steps such as checking your in-home set-up.”