Latest job numbers deliver good news for Gympie
GYMPIE’S unemployment has hit a seven-year low, rapidly shrinking the long-existing gap between the region’s and state’s jobless numbers.
The latest ABS data reveals the Gympie region’s unemployment dropped to 6.7 per cent in the June quarter, the lowest since September 2012.
It is the fourth consecutive improvement in unemployment numbers and more than two percentage points lower than June 2018’s 8.9 per cent.
The drop also bucks the State trend for the June quarter.
Queensland’s unemployment rate jumped from 6 per cent to 6.3 per cent in the same period.
It also gives Gympie the second-lowest unemployment rate in the Wide Bay, behind the North Burnett (4 per cent).
MORE GYMPIE NEWS
- Popular Mary Valley mechanics shut shop after 40 years
- Filling up fast: Gympie region gets in the mood to take a break
Bundaberg was the next closest with 6.9 per cent.
The highest unemployment rate in the Wide Bay belonged to the Fraser Coast at 8.3 per cent.
The news is not so good for the Wide Bay.
Last month’s unemployment figures jumped up tpo 7.7. per cent, up 0.3 per cent on the month and now at the highest rate since the start of the year.
It is also troubled by a youth unemployment rate sitting about 19 per cent.
Queensland’s unemployment rate, which was up to 6.4 per cent in November, remains the highest in Australia. The Australian Capital Territory recorded the lowest jobless rate at 3.2 per cent. It was followed by New South Wales and Victoria which both had rates of 4.7 per cent.